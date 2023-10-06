GUWAHATI: An Indian Army soldier from Assam is among the 22 personnel, who are missing in the flash floods-hit state of Sikkim.

The missing Indian Army soldier from Assam has been identified as Mitul Kalita, a sepoy from the 620 EME battalion.

Kalita was in North Sikkim when flash floods hit the state in the wee hours of October 04, the Indian Army informed.

According to reports, Mitul Kalita hails from Baksa district in Assam.

The Indian Army has said that it is conducting extensive search and rescue operations, to trace the remaining 22 missing soldiers.

Search for the missing soldiers is now being focussed in the areas downstream of the Teesta River in Sikkim.

One Army personnel was rescued alive on Wednesday (October 04) evening.

The Indian Army has contacted and apprised the family members of the missing soldiers about the current situation.

On the other hand, the Indian Army has started three helpline numbers for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers.

The three Army helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

The death toll in the lake burst-induced flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 19.

This was informed by the Sikkim state disaster management authority (SDMA).

Moreover, 103 people are still reported to be missing.

Of the missing 103 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.