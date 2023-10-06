GANGTOK: The Sikkim government has advised the tourists, who are planning to visit the state, to “postpone their travel”.

In an advisory, the Sikkim tourism department said: “…all tourists planning to visit Sikkim are advised to postpone their travel to a later date after situation normalises.”

This advisory was issued by the Sikkim tourism department “in view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by the flooding in Teesta River”.

The Sikkim government also informed that evacuation process of tourists, who have been left stranded in the worst-affected Mangan district, would begin on Friday (October 06).

It added that tourists stranded at Lachung and Lachen areas “are safe and nothing adverse has so far been reported”.

It may be mentioned here that death toll in the lake burst-induced flash floods in Sikkim has risen to 19.

This was informed by the Sikkim state disaster management authority (SDMA).

Moreover, 103 people are still reported to be missing.

Of the missing 103 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.

One Army personnel was rescued on Wednesday (October 04) evening.

Search for missing soldiers is now being focussed in the areas downstream of Teesta River in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has started three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers.

The three Army helpline numbers started for families of the missing people are:

Army Helpline No for North Sikkim – 8750887741

Army Helpline for East Sikkim – 8756991895

Army Helpline for missing soldiers – 7588302011

On the other hand, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted an image-based study of the outburst of the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim.

Outburst of the Lhonak Lake on Wednesday (October 04) triggered a flash-floods in Sikkim, killing over a dozen people thus far.

In a statement, ISRO said, “It is observed that Lake is burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream.”

“ISRO will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data,” the ISRO statement added.

Heavy damages to life and property have been reported from across North Sikkim due to the flash floods.