Guwahati: The Indian Army has been carrying out extensive search and rescue operations, to trace the 22 missing soldiers, who have been missing since Wednesday morning following a cloudburst in Sikkim.

Continued efforts by the personnel of the Indian Army are on to dig out the vehicles submerged under the slush at the Burdang area near Singtam where the catastrophe took place.

Search for the missing soldiers is now being focussing in the areas downstream of the Teesta river. Of the 23 missing soldiers, one jawan was rescued alive on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Army has contacted and apprised the family members of the missing soldiers about the current situation.

On the other hand, all other m Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe but unable to contact their family members due to disruptions in mobile connectivity.

Meanwhile, the troops of Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army have been extending medical aid and telephone connectivity to the civilians and tourists, stranded in the affected areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.