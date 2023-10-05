GUWAHATI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has conducted an image-based study of the outburst of the Lhonak Lake in Sikkim.

Outburst of the Lhonak Lake on Wednesday (October 04) triggered a flash-floods in Sikkim, killing over a dozen people thus far.

On the other hand, as many as 102 people have been reported to be missing and 26 others injured due to the flash-floods in Sikkim.

In a statement, ISRO said, “It is observed that Lake is burst and about 105 hectares area has been drained out (28 September 2023 image versus 04 October 2023) which might have created a flash flood downstream.”

“ISRO will continue monitoring the lake further using the satellite data,” the ISRO statement added.

What the ISRO satellite images show?

“NRSC/ISRO has conducted a satellite-based study on the outburst of the South Lhonak Lake, Sikkim by obtaining temporal satellite images (before & after) over the Lake.

The maps depict:

South Lhonak Lake and surroundings as observed by RISAT 1A as on October 4, 2023 at 0600 hrs.

Pre & Post view of South Lhonak Lake as observed by RISAT 1A as on October 4, 2023 at 0600 hrs and Sentinel 1A as on September 28, 2023 at 1800 hrs.

Temporal changes in the lake area as on September 17, 2023, September 28, 2023 and October, 4, 2023.”

Sikkim flash-floods: Death toll rises to 14, over 100 missing

At least 14 people confirmed to have been killed in the tragic cloudburst incident in Sikkim that triggered flash-floods in the state.

On the other hand, 102 people are reported to be missing, the Sikkim government informed in a statement.

Of the missing 102 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.

A glacial lake in overflowed after torrential showers, triggering flash floods down the Teesta River that washed away homes and highways in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, one Army personnel was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Search operations to trace the remaining missing army personnel are underway, sources informed.

Notably, the Sikkim education department announced closure of all private and government schools in four districts of the state.

All private and government schools in Sikkim in the districts of Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed till October 08.

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay urged the people of the state “to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time”.

“It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

Major damages to properties have been reported to cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Sikkim.

Major roads and bridges have been washed away by the Teesta River.

Waters of the Teesta River in Sikkim has breached low-lying towns like like Singtam and Rangpo in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 04) causing floods.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudburst, major roads, including the national highway-10, have been washed away.

Moreover, the overflowing waters of the Teesta River also washed away the iconic Indreni Bridge that connects Singtam in East Sikkim with Aadarsh Gaon in the South district.