GANGTOK: At least 14 people confirmed to have been killed in the tragic cloudburst incident in Sikkim that triggered flash-floods in the state.

On the other hand, 102 people are reported to be missing, the Sikkim government informed in a statement.

Of the missing 102 people, 22 are Indian Army personnel.

A glacial lake in overflowed after torrential showers, triggering flash floods down the Teesta River that washed away homes and highways in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, one Army personnel was rescued and was admitted to a hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Search operations to trace the remaining missing army personnel are underway, sources informed.

Notably, the Sikkim education department announced closure of all private and government schools in four districts of the state.

All private and government schools in Sikkim in the districts of Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed till October 08.

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay urged the people of the state “to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time”.

“It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

Major damages to properties have been reported to cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Sikkim.

Major roads and bridges have been washed away by the Teesta River.

Waters of the Teesta River in Sikkim has breached low-lying towns like like Singtam and Rangpo in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 04) causing floods.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudburst, major roads, including the national highway-10, have been washed away.

Moreover, the overflowing waters of the Teesta River also washed away the iconic Indreni Bridge that connects Singtam in East Sikkim with Aadarsh Gaon in the South district.