GANGTOK: The Sikkim education department has announced closure of all private and government schools in four districts of the state.

All private and government schools in Sikkim in the districts of Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts will remain closed till October 08.

“In view of the unprecedented emergency situation created by flooding of Teesta River, all government schools and private schools located in Pakyong, Gangtok, Namchi and Mangan districts shall remain closed till 8th October, 2023,” a circular from the Sikkim education department.

At least two deaths have been reported from Sikkim that has been hit by flash floods following a cloudburst at Lonark Lake.

Moreover, as many as 23 Indian Army personnel have been reported to be missing following the cloudburst in Sikkim.

According to sources, the 23 Indian Army personnel went missing from the Bardang area near Singtam in Sikkim.

Also read: Cloudburst in Sikkim: Major roads & bridges washed away, high alert issued as water level of Teesta River rises alarmingly

Search operations to trace the missing army personnel are underway, sources informed.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway in the affected areas.

On the other hand, Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang-Golay arrived at Singtam to take stock of situation.

“We are all aware of the recent natural calamity that has struck our state. Emergency services have been mobilized to the affected areas, and I personally visited Singtam to assess the damages and engage with the local community,” said Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay.

The Sikkim chief minister urged the people of the state “to remain vigilant and refrain from unnecessary travel during this critical time”.

“It is essential that we maintain composure and hope for a swift return to normalcy in our region,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

Also read: Sikkim cloudburst: 23 Army personnel missing as flash floods wreak havoc

Major damages to properties have been reported to cloudburst-triggered flash floods in Sikkim.

Major roads and bridges have been washed away by the swelling Teesta River.

The water level of the Teesta River has been on the rise at an alarming rate.

People living in the low-lying areas and along the Teesta River in Sikkim have been warned of flash floods.

Waters of the Teesta River in Sikkim has breached low-lying towns like like Singtam and Rangpo in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 04) causing floods.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudburst, major roads, including the national highway-10, have been washed away.

Also read: Sikkim cloudburst: 2 dead as flash floods wreak havoc, CM PS Tamang visits affected Singtam

Moreover, the rising waters of the Teesta River also washed away the iconic Indreni Bridge that connects Singtam in East Sikkim with Aadarsh Gaon in the South district.

On the other hand, residents in areas like Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo have been evacuated to safer locations by the authorities in Sikkim.