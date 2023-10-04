GANGTOK: A major cloudburst has been reported from the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

Major roads and bridges have been washed away by the swelling Teesta River.

The water level of the Teesta River has been on the rise at an alarming rate.

An alert has been issued by the authorities in Sikkim following the cloudburst.

The flash flood in many areas of Sikkim is a result of a cloudburst and breach of the Lonark Lake.

People living in the low-lying areas and along the Teesta River in Sikkim have been warned of flash floods.

Waters of the Teesta River in Sikkim has breached low-lying towns like like Singtam and Rangpo in the wee hours of Wednesday (October 04) causing floods.

Meanwhile, due to the cloudburst, major roads, including the national highway-10, have been washed away.

Moreover, the rising waters of the Teesta River also washed away the iconic Indreni Bridge that connects Singtam in East Sikkim with Aadarsh Gaon in the South district.

On the other hand, residents in areas like Dikchu, Singtam and Rangpo have been evacuated to safer locations by the authorities in Sikkim.

(More details awaited)