GANGTOK: The Sustainable and Resilient Communities (SRC) Conclave of Civil 20 (C20), one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20, has been inaugurated in Sikkim capital Gangtok on Saturday.

Over 200 Indian and international delegates, including policy makers, academicians, and leaders of civil society organizations, are participating in discussions and workshops at the two-day event.

The deliberations revolve around the global policies related to Climate Resilience and Social Justice, Net-Zero Emission Management, Environment Sustainability and Compassion Driven Approaches.

The participants would identify the gaps in these areas and brainstorm innovative solutions which will directly impact the policy recommendations to be launched at the C20 Summit in July 2023.

Dignitaries present during the inaugural ceremony included Kunga Nima Lepcha, Minister, Land Revenue & Disaster Management, government of Sikkim; MN Sherpa, Minister for Transport and Power Department, government of Sikkim; Anil Raj Rai (IAS), secretary, Land Revenue & Disaster Management, government of Sikkim; Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda; Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Troika and Steering Committee Member C20 and vice chairman, Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Vijay Nambiar, C20 Sherpa, addressed the gathering virtually.

During the event, a seedball distribution campaign was launched in Sikkim by the C20 Sustainable and Resilient Communities (SRC) Working Group, in association with AYUDH, the Mata Amritanandamayi Math’s global youth wing.

The global campaign aims to disperse one million seedballs in fragile ecosystems worldwide and create general awareness in people about the significance of seedballs in restoring ecological balance.