Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. PM Modi assured Chief Minister Tamang of all possible support in the situation.

PM Modi also prayed for the safety and well-being of all those affected in the cloudburst in North Sikkim.

“Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected,” PM Modi stated in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Due to a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak lake in North Sikkim, a flash flood occurred in the Teesta river in Lachen valley on Wednesday. Some army establishments along the valley were affected due to the natural calamity.

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream which led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

At least 23 Army personnel were reported missing and some vehicles were reportedly submerged under the slush. The Army and other agencies immediately launched a search and rescue operation.