CHENNAI: Scientist of the Indian space research organisation (ISRO) and voice behind numerous rocket launch countdowns of the agency, including the Chandrayaan 3 mission, N Valarmathi is no more.

Valarmathi passed away on Sunday (September 03) at a private hospital in Chennai due to cardiac arrest.

Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota where she used to announce the countdown on all launches, said ISRO PRO.

Notably, the recent successful Chandrayaan 3 mission of the ISRO was Valarmathi’s last launch countdown.

In 2015, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa presented the first APJ Abdul Kalam award to N Valarmathi.

She was presented with the award for leading a team that successfully launched Radar Imaging Satellite RISAT-1 in 2012.

Valarmathi was the daughter of a government employee from Ariyalur.

She completed her schooling in Tamil medium and later pursued her pre-university course at Government Arts College in Ariyalur.

She also studied at the Government College of Technology in Coimbatore and Anna University’s Guindy campus.