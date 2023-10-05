GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya during the next couple of days.

“Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Friday (October 06),” the IMD said.

Furthermore, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected over Assam and Meghalaya, as well as Arunachal Pradesh till Friday (October 06).

On the other hand, Nagaland and Manipur are also likely to receive widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning on Thursday (October 05).

Moreover, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in west Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday (October 05), the IMD said.