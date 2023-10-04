Guwahati: The retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission, which was tasked with investigating claims of irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) CCE 2013 and 2014 exams, is expected to submit its report on the 2014 exam within a week.

The Commission had earlier submitted its report on the 2013 exam in April 2022.

The report found widespread irregularities and malpractices in the conduct of the exam and recommended that the government scrap the selection of the entire 2013 batch.

Also Read: Nagaland Motor Vehicles Dept. asked to strictly enforce MV Act

The Commission also found that the then-APSC chairman, Rakesh Paul, had been appointed in an irregular manner.

The government has not yet taken any action on the Commission’s recommendations for the 2013 exam.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma applause Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain on her Silver win in Asian Games

However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the government will take action against those found guilty of wrongdoing in the 2014 exam.

The chief minister has also said that the government is waiting for the Commission’s report on the 2014 exam before taking any decision on the Commission’s recommendation to scrap the selection of the entire 2013 batch.