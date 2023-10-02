Dibrugarh: The second edition Winter Football Tournament organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students’ Union (APCSU) aimed to steer youth away from the potential dangers of substances like drugs, alcohol, and opium, emphasizing the message “SAY NO TO DRUGS.”

The APCSU Winter Football Tournament is not just about sports; it’s a testament to engage and inspire young athletes in the Diyun region and neighbouring areas.

The tournament kick-started from Monday at Diyun in Arunachal Pradesh. This eagerly awaited sporting extravaganza is set to captivate audiences with the participation of 24 teams, including 17 Men’s teams and 7 Girls’ teams from Changlang and other adjoining districts.

APCSU president Drishya Muni Chakma said, “This event will not only foster a profound sense of community and healthy competition but also make a significant contribution to the ongoing battle against substance abuse.”

“This tournament will serve as a platform to promote unity among diverse communities in Diyun and adjacent blocks/districts. The inclusion of women and female football enthusiasts and players in this edition will add a unique dimension, showcasing their exceptional talent,” Chakma said.

Sukko Chakma, Chariman of Organizing Committee said that, “the success of 1st Winter Football Tournament was a source of inspiration, and the union is determined to make the 2nd Edition even more remarkable.”

Col. Vivek Tripathi, (SM, Assam Rifles) wished all the teams and assured that Assam Rifles is just a call away in case of any need and would be ruthless to deal with the promoters and consumers of drugs in the area.