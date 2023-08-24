GUWAHATI: Heavy rains are likely to lash several districts of Assam from Thursday (August 24) till Saturday (August 26).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Assam over the next couple of days.

The IMD has issued “orange alert” for Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Chirang districts of Assam for Thursday (August 24).

Furthermore, the IMD has issued “orange alert” for Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts of Assam from August 25 to August 26.

The IMD has predicted widespread rains and isolated thunderstorms over Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on August 24.

Also read: Assam: All accused in 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case acquitted by Gauhati high court

Heavy rainfall is also expected at some places over the Northeast states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 24.

Fairly widespread rains and isolated thunderstorms are forecast over Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

On August 25, heavy to very heavy rains may drench isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Fairly widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms may also lash Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 25.