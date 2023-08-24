AIZAWL: The Mizoram government had submitted its claims over areas along the state’s border with Assam in February.

The claims report that the Mizoram government submitted to its Assam counterpart included a list of villages that lie along the interstate border.

This was informed by Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana on Wednesday (August 23).

It may be mentioned here that three districts of Mizoram — Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit — share a 164.6-km-long border with Assam.

After the border dispute in July 2021, the two states are in talks to find a solution to the vexed issue.

In the last meeting held in Guwahati in November 2022, the two sides decided that Mizoram would furnish the list of villages, their areas, geo-spatial extent, and ethnicity of the people and other relevant information within three months to support its claim.

Mizoram has also written to the Assam government requesting a clarification on it, and is still waiting for a reply, the minister said.