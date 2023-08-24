GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has acquitted all accused in the 2004 bomb blast that rocked Dhemaji in Assam.

The accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case in had challenged the lower court’s order earlier order at the Gauhati high court.

A lower court in Assam, earlier, had found six people – Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, Leela Gogoi, Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi – guilty in the case.

While, Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori and Leela Gogoi were sent to life imprisonment, Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sent to four-year jail term.

The acquittal of the accused in the case was pronounced by the Gauhati high court in Assam on Thursday (August 24).

The last hearing in the case had taken place on July 24.

On August 15, 2004, during Independence Day celebrations, ULFA had allegedly carried out a bomb blast at the Dhemaji college playground in Assam killing 18 people.

Most of the victims were schoolchildren aged between 12 and 14 and their mothers.

According to Assam police, the bomb was planted near the college gate and triggered by a remote-controlled device.

The bomb exploded when the students and teachers of various schools were passing through the gate.