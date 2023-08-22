Guwahati: The Late Meera Bhattacharyya Memorial Award was presented to the top post graduates of the MA English Language Teaching (ELT) programme at Gauhati University recently.

The award, which was initiated in 2018, is funded by Pragfoundation for Capacity Building, a public charitable trust in India.

The awardees were Shriya Regmi for 2021 and Hima Bharali for 2022.

The award ceremony was organised by Journal Space And Culture, India, in collaboration with the Department of ELT, GU at the conference hall of the Department of Geography at Gauhati University.

Meera Bhattacharyya was an alumnus of the Department of English Language Teaching, Gauhati University. She retired as Headmistress of Dalibari High School.

Professor Padmini Baruah, head of the Department of ELT, graced the ceremony and gave a speech about the award. She also spoke about the importance of English language teaching and the need to promote excellence in the field.

The Late Meera Bhattacharyya Memorial Award recognizes the academic achievements of ELT departament students . The award is a fitting tribute to Mrs. Bhattacharyya, who was a dedicated teacher and educationist.

The award ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including faculty members, students, and alumni of the department of ELT.