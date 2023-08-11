Imphal: A handmade bomb exploded in the early hours of Friday near the camp of armed miscreants at Tuibong village, about one and a half kilometers from the Churachandpur district headquarters in Manipur.

The explosion killed a 30-year-old armed miscreant, whose identity has yet to be established.

According to Manipur police, the explosive device was a homemade bomb made from batteries, power banks, and fragments of paper cutters. The victim suffered splinter injuries on his belly and died on the spot.

A team of the Churachandpur district police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was later handed over to the morgue of the Churachandpur district hospital for further investigation.

Manipur police are investigating the incident and trying to determine the motive behind the explosion. They are also trying to identify the other members of the armed group that was operating in the area.