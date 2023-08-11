NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has sought progress report on the investigations in connection with the cases related to violence in Manipur.

The Supreme Court has asked former Maharashtra DGP Dattatray Padsalgikar, who has been appointed by the top court to oversee investigations into cases related to ethnic clashes in Manipur, to submit progress report within two months.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has also directed the committee of three former high court judges, examining humanitarian aspects of victims of Manipur violence, to submit a progress report within two months.

The direction was passed by a Supreme Court bench, comprising chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

The Supreme Court stated that it will “issue further directions at that stage… for the shifting of the trials outside the state of Manipur, as may be required….”

Earlier, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Centre, Manipur government and investigation agencies over probes into cases related to Manipur violence.

Slamming the investigating agencies over probes into Manipur violence cases, the Supreme Court said that “investigations are too lethargic”.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had constituted a committee of three former high court judges – justice Gita Mittal (former CJ of Jammu & Kashmir high court), justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi (former judge of the Bombay high court) and justice Asha Menon (former judge of the Delhi high court) in a bid to ensure violence ceases in Manipur.