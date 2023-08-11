GUWAHATI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on the no confidence motion raised against his government by the opposition parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam unit chief Ripun Bora on Friday (August 11) slammed the PM for his “brief speech” on the Manipur issue.

Briefing the media in Guwahati, the Assam TMC chief, who is also the national spokesperson of the party, said that Prime Minister Modi spoke briefly for two minutes on Manipur violence during his two hour thirteen minute speech which proves his ignorance on the burning issues of the state.

The former Rajya Sabha MP said: “Prime Minister Modi spoke on Manipur for only two minutes during his speech and spent the rest of the time criticising the opposition parties. He is insincere towards Manipur and the Northeast.”

“Prime Minister Modi wearing an Assamese and Manipuri traditional stawl is nothing but a drama to appease the people of these states,” Bora said.

Bora questioned the Prime Minister on his reluctance in visiting the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Modi boasts of visiting the Northeast region 96 times but is now shying away from visiting Manipur at this hour of crisis, the Assam TMC chief said.

Bora also condemned the Prime Minister for his “false narrative” on the opposition’s alliance ‘INDIA’.

He also blamed the BJP-led central government for being “involved in fuelling violence in Manipur”.