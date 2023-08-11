IMPHAL: The government of India (GoI) is likely to meet at least two Kuki groups from strife-torn Northeast state Manipur.

The crucial meeting between the GoI and the Kuki groups from Manipur is slated to be held on August 17, sources informed.

The meeting will be held between the GoI and representatives of the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) from Manipur.

Sources said that the GoI is likely to be represented by AK Mishra in the talks.

The August 17 meeting between the GoI and the Kuki groups will be the second round of bipartite talks.

Both the Kuki groups will put forth the demands of the outfits under the suspension of operation (SoO) agreement.

Discussions are also likely to be held on the ‘separate administration’ demand of the tribal communities in Manipur.