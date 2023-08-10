Guwahati: Burma-based Kuki National Organisation (KNO) Burma on Thursday reacted sharply to Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement in the Lok Sabha that Myanmar-based Kuki Democratic Front (KDF) entered India and wage war against the government in Manipur.

Shah on Wednesday blamed the unrest in Myanmar for the ethnic conflict in Manipur, urging both sides in the Manipur dispute to resolve their dispute through dialogue.

Shah told Parliament that political instability in Myanmar had prompted thousands of refugees to flee to Manipur through a porous border.

“It is to clarify and affirm that no such Kuki outfit by the name of KDF exists in Burma,” KNO Burma president Letlam said in a statement on Thursday.

“Kuki National Army-Burma (KNA-B) is the only Kuki organaisation operating in Burma. As the world knows, we are one of the ethnic groups in Burma fighting the tyrannical regime of the Myanmar Military Junta. The conflict in Burma is relentless and we are constantly under tremendous pressure to indulge in other distractions like the ethnic problem in Manipur,” Letlam said.

“Many of our villages are constantly attacked and harassment rendering about 200 of our people as homeless with no recourse but to seek refuge in India,” Letlam said.

“We are grateful for your kindness in providing temporary shelter to our people. In fighting off the Junta here we have our hands full and we can ill afford to look for adventure in India,” he said.

“We always look upon India as a friendly country and a last resort haven even if temporarily. I am to affirm hereby that there is no movement of any of our units in Indian territory. We will be obliged if you could kindly clarify the same to the esteemed Indian Parliament,” Letlam said.

“The allegation seems to be nothing but a figment of the imagination of the Manipur administration in pointing a scapegoat for its failures,” he added.