IMPHAL: Coordination Committee (CorCom), an umbrella body of the major armed militants outfits from Manipur, has called for boycotting of the 76th Independence Day in the strife-torn Northeast state.

The CorCom has also called for a total shutdown for 17 and half hours in Manipur.

The shutdown would come into effect from 1 am and would end at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, a statement issued by the CorCom said here on Friday (August 11).

However, some essential services, including, medical, water supplies, fire services, social and religious functions and the media, will be exempted from the purview of the boycott, the statement stated.

Urging the people of Manipur to stay them indoors, the CorCom also appealed to the people of the state not to hoist the Indian national flag on August 15.

The CorCom is a conglomerate of six Valley-based militant outfits – the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), its Progressive faction (PREPAK-Pro), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

CorCom has been demanding sovereignty of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur was a princely state that merged with the Indian Union in 1949.