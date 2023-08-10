Guwahati: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh held discussions with the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all Upper Assam districts, and other high-ranking officials of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Indian Army, in the state’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

The crucial meeting was in connection with the prevailing law and order situation and subversive activities being carried out by militant organizations, especially the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

Briefing media persons after the meeting, DGP Singh said, “We have directed the SPs of all the Upper Assam districts to keep a strict vigil on the activities of the militant organizations, especially the ULFA (I), and tighten up security measures in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations to thwart any attempt of sabotage by the militant groups.”

“All the SPs, high-ranking officials of the CAPFs, Assam Rifles and officers of the Indian Army were present in the meeting. The ULFA-I attempts to show their strength during the Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations by carrying out attacks on the security forces besides striking vital installations. The security forces have been alerted and asked to carry out extensive operations in the vulnerable areas,” DGP Singh added.

Regarding reports of youths from the state joining the ULFA-I, Singh said that those who have recently been recruited in the banned organization want to return to join the mainstream as they have been facing many obstacles and hardships in the camps located in neighbouring Myanmar.

Assam Police beefs up security for Independence Day

The Assam police have already beefed up security measures across the state in view of the 77th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

The state’s border areas in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have been kept under tight security vigil, especially Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang and Nagaland’s Mon districts, which border Myanmar.

These bordering areas are believed to be strongholds of various militant organizations and they often strike in these areas.

Patrolling by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has also been intensified to prevent any sabotage of trains or railway tracks by militant outfits.

Patrolling along the national highways, bridges and vital installations has also been stepped up. All the entry and exit points of Assam’s Guwahati have been sealed and all vehicles, including passenger buses, are being thoroughly checked.

Several militant organizations operating in the state, including the ULFA-I, call for a general strike on Independence Day and Republic Day and appeal to the people to boycott the celebrations.