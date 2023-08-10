Guwahati: The police have arrested a person for the alleged abduction and murder of a class 10 student from the Hatigaon area of Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the accused was arrested from the Hatigaon area based on an investigation by the police.

The accused identified as Abhishek Baruah had allegedly abducted the student on demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from his family.

However, the next day the dead body of the victim was found in a jungle area of Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

It has been suspected that Baruah allegedly stabbed the victim to death. However, details regarding the murder are yet to be disclosed by the police.

The accused lived in the same area as the victim and ran a small shop in the Hatigaon area.

The police are now investigating the matter to trace if anyone else is involved in the case.