Guwahati: With the water level rising in the Brahmaputra River, night ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam have been reportedly suspended from Friday.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam made the announcement following the sudden rise in the water level.

However, day services will continue to be in place as normal.

The ferries from 6:30 pm onwards will stand suspended till further notice.

It may be mentioned that in the past 24 hours, floods have taken a severe turn in Assam with more than 26 thousand people being affected.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), rivers including Dhansiri (S) (Numaligarh), Dikhou (Sivasagar), and Brahmaputra are flowing above the danger level.

Apart from this. 175 villages in 18 revenue circles are underwater with 2047.47 hectares of cropland being affected.