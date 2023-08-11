Guwahati: A woman has been arrested in the Golaghat district of Assam for allegedly forcing her minor daughter into prostitution.

She was arrested by the officials of the Kamarbandha Police Outpost based on a complaint by the daughter.

Also Read: Assam: Online friend kills 16-year-old Guwahati boy for money

As per reports, the woman had brought the minor to Guwahati for higher education but instead, she was forced into prostitution.

The woman allegedly took the minor to certain hotels in the city where she was “sexually abused”.

Also Read: RPP demands special session of Nagaland assembly to nullify Forest Amendment Bill & UCC

However, the minor finally approached the police regarding the issue.

The police have taken the woman into custody and have initiated an investigation.

The police would also cross-verify with the hotels and all the evidence provided primarily by the victim.