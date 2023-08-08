Guwahati: A youth from the Merapani area in Golaghat, Assam was allegedly abduction by unidentified persons from Nagaland.

As per reports, the incident took place near the Torani Indrapur in Merapani.

The person who was abducted has been identified as Babu Gogoi.

His family has reported the incident to the police and an operation to rescue him has been initiated.

While the exact reason behind the entire incident is not known, reports stated that the victim had an altercation with some belonging to Nagaland over the slaughter of livestock.

However, the altercation allegedly turned into a fight.

Babu was reportedly attacked by persons from Nagaland and then abducted.

However, the incident is yet to be investigated and verified by the police.