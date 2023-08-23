AGARTALA: Billal Miah, a former state minister and working president of Tripura Congress, tendered his resignation from the party.

He is all set to join the BJP on Thursday (August 24).

In his resignation letter addressed to Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress, Billal stated his decision to step down from all party positions and his primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC).

“The Indian National Congress Party has been my political home for the past 44 years. Throughout this period, I have diligently served the party in various capacities as assigned to me. Currently, I hold the position of Working President of TPCC, I am a member of the Election Committee of TPCC, and I serve as a member of AICC. Effective immediately, I hereby relinquish all my roles and positions within the Indian National Congress Party, including my primary membership,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, Asish Kumar Saha, the president of Tripura Congress, has taken action against Billal.

The Tripura Congress has expelled Billal from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years, citing his involvement in anti-party activities.