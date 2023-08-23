IMPHAL: The government – both at the Centre and in Manipur – are trying to bring about a political solution to end the ongoing ethnic clashes and violence in the state.

This was informed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday (August 23).

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.

This statement from the Manipur chief minister came at a time when several rounds of talks between warring groups in the state have broken down.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh made this statement while speaking at an event at the Sajiwa jail in Imphal East district.

The Manipur CM said that he is in constant touch with central government leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

He said that a political solution would be reached soon for restoration of complete peace and normalcy in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

“The Manipur government has been putting in every possible effort to restore peace and normalcy in the state,” said CM Biren Singh

The Manipur chief minister further said that the government will ‘crush’ any rebellion erupting in the state with firm hands in due course of time.

Manipur CM Biren Singh informed that six temporary shelter homes, with capacity to accommodate around 400 people have been constructed in different districts of the state.