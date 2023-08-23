IMPHAL: “Rehabilitation of people displaced due to the ethnic violence in Manipur is of topmost priority of the state government.”

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday (August 23).

The Manipur chief minister made this statement while handing over temporary shelter homes to displaced families at Sajiwa jail complex in Imphal East district.

Manipur CM Biren Singh informed that six temporary shelter homes, with capacity to accommodate around 400 people have been constructed in different districts of the state.

These shelter homes were constructed at a cost of around Rs 149 crore, the Manipur chief minister informed.

Rs 101 crore has already been disbursed for the works from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), informed Manipur CM Biren Singh.

Also read: Manipur violence: More CAPF companies likely to be deployed in state

Around 50,650 people of different communities across Manipur were displaced due to the violence and ethnic clashes.

These displaced people have been sheltered in at least 350 relief camps that were set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums.

The Manipur CM said: “Manipur government has successfully handed over temporary shelter home at Sajiwa jail complex to the first lot of displaced families. In the upcoming weeks, we will also be inaugurating similar facilities in the other hill and valley districts of Manipur.”

He added: “The homes at Sajiwa jail complex will provide shelter to 380 displaced families mostly from Ekou and Dolaithabi. This facility will offer a secure environment to the families impacted by the recent conflict.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.