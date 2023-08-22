GUWAHATI: The central government is likely to deploy additional companies of central armed police forces (CAPFs) in the violence-affected Northeast state of Manipur.

According to sources, the central government is planning to dispatch around 20 to 22 companies of CAPF to Manipur in the coming days.

These additional CAPF companies, which are likely to be deployed in Manipur, were recently engaged in security of Amarnath Yatra.

It may be mentioned here that sporadic incidents of violence, arson and killings have been reported from different parts of Manipur in past couple of days.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.

(This is a breaking story)