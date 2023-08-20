Guwahati: Two books on Northeast India were released at a function held at the Department of Geography in Gauhati University recently.

The first book, “Northeast India through ages: A Transdisciplinary Perspective on Prehistory, History and Oral History”, is edited by Dr Rituparna Bhatacharyya, Adjunct Professor at IIT Guwahati.

The book published Routledge explores the rich history of the northeastern region. It is an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the complex ethnographic, geographic, historical and socio-cultural mosaic of this region.

The book is festschrift in honour of late Prof Mohammed Taher, renowned geographer and former head, Department of Geograohy , Gauhati University.

Prof. Jogen Chandra Kalita, head of the Department of Zoology and Dean, Faculty of Science released the book.

The second book, “Sustainable development Goals in Northeast India, Issues and Challenges”, is edited by Prof Subhash Anand, Prof Madhushree Das, Dr Rituparna Bhattacharyya and Late Prof. Ram Babu Singh.

The book is festschrift in honour of late Prof Narendra Nath Bhattacharyya, former Head, Department of Geography, Gauhati University.

The book touches almost all the 17 SDG goals discussing the various issues, challenges and achievements with critical analysis.

As many as 62 academicians have contributed research papers in this book. The book covers theme related to geosphere, biosphere, socio-sphere and ecosphere dealing with changing geographical environmental and socio-economic realities to plan a sustainable future for north east region of India and evaluates the performances of the SDGs and fills in the gaps.

It includes case studies focusing on different SDGS using advanced cartographic, statistical. GIS techniques and methods.

It also provides unique findings that serve as valuable resources for planners and policy makers so that a sustainable future in Northeast India can be achieved.

The function was attended by a large number of academicians and scholars from different parts of Assam. Prof. Arup Misra, Chairman of pollution control board, Assam released the book.

The two books are valuable contributions to the study of Northeast and will be of interest to scholars, researchers, policy makers and the general readers.