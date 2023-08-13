Guwahati: Slamming the diktat of separatist armed outfits, Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) urged the Northeast citizens to hoist the national flag on Independence Day.

The PPFA issued the statement countering the boycott call of 77th Independence Day by some militant outfits of the Northeast.

“It is our primary duty to pay respect to those martyrs who laid down their lives to free us all from the clutches of British colonial forces,” the PPFA said.

“When many individuals and organizations go on fighting for various rights and political benefits guaranteed by the Constitution of India, they often forget to salute the Tricolour which represents the sacrifice of millions of known and unknown martyrs during the freedom movement,” the PPFA said in a statement.

The likes of Moje Riba, Matmur Jamoh, Kushal Konwar, Tilak Deka, Bhogeswari Phukanani, Kanaklata Barua, Mukunda Kakati, Nidhanu Rajbangshi, Piyali Phukan, Maniram Dewan, Piyali Barua, Kamala Miri, Lerela Boro, Madan Rauta, Hemoram Patar, Gunabhi Bordoloi, Thagi Sut, Balaram Sut, Sambhudan Phonglo, Beer Tikendrajit Singh, Paona Brajabashi, Tirot Singh, Shoorvir Pasaltha Khuangchera, Rani Gaidinliu, Jitendra Chandra Paul etc from the region, who fought selflessly against the abusive imperial forces to rule India for centuries, should not be forgotten, it added.

Earlier, militant groups like Ulfa (Independent), NSCN/GPRN, KCP, KYKL, PREPAK, RPF, UNLF etc called for a general strike from the midnight of August 14 till the evening of August 15.