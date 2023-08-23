IMPHAL: Over two kilograms of contraband brown sugar that were smuggled into Manipur from neighbouring Myanmar have been seized by Assam Rifles troopers.

The brown sugar consignment, worth Rs 4.3 crore, was smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar via the porous international border in Chandel district.

The Assam Rifles troopers seized the brown sugar consignment during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP), a defense statement said on Wednesday (August 23).

A total of 2.181 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 4.362 crores in the international market were recovered when the personnel of the Assam Rifles launched the ADP, the statement stated.

Assam Rifles troopers have also apprehended one drugs smuggler in connection with the case.

The apprehended individual has been identified as: Lamtinlal Lhanghal (41).

The seizure of the brown sugar consignment was made at Phaisangjang village in Chandel district of Manipur.

The apprehended individual along with the recovered brown sugar consignment has been handed over to Chakpikarong police station in Manipur.

Further investigation into the case has been launched by the Manipur police.