AIZAWL: Three Myanmar nationals and two Tripura residents were arrested by the Mizoram police for possessing as many as 9.782 kilograms (1,00,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine.

They were arrested by the Mizoram police in Aizawl on Tuesday (August 22).

The seized Meth tablets were sold by the three Myanmar nationals to the two Tripura residents.

The consignment was meant to be smuggled out of Mizoram for sale in other states.

The contraband was smuggled from Myanmar.

Also read: Formal talks on Naga political issue between GoI & NSCN-IM likely to resume on August 26

One Maruti Bezza car used for transporting the stimulant drug was also seized by the authorities.

All the five accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

The accused, if convicted, are liable to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 10 to 20 years and also imposition of fine up to Rs 2 lakh.