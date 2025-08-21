Assam Govt Job 2025 Mangaldai College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of teaching govt job in Mangaldai College Assam in 2025.

Mangaldai College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Professor or Associate Professor in Education, Assistant Professor in Educational Studies and in other disciplines for its Integrated BA B.ED. & BSc B.ED. Program (ITEP).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Professor or Associate Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

(i) Postgraduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) M.Ed.

(iii) Ph.D. in Education

(iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years

for Associate Professor.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 3

Qualification:

i) M.Ed. with UGC Norms

ii) NET/SLET/PhD in Education

Desirable: Master’s degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

Name of post : Assistant Professors

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

a) Mathematics : 1

b) Physics : 1

c) Chemistry : 1

d) History : 1

e) Economics : 1

f) English : 1

g) Assamese : 1

h) Communicative Skills in English : 1

i) Communicative Skills in Assamese : 1

Qualification:

(i) Post-Graduate degree in concerned subjects with UGC Norms.

(ii) B.Ed. with minimum 55%.

(iii) NET/SLET/PhD

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent

grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Postgraduate degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks marks or

its equivalent grade.

Salary : Negotiable

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications to email ID [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 4th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here