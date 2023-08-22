Agartala: Jitendra Chaudhury, the secretary of the CPIM state committee, has demanded immediate action against Tofazzal Hussain, a BJP candidate, over allegations of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The alleged violation pertains to Hussain openly urging government employees to vote for him.

Tofazzal is a BJP candidate from the Boxanagar Assembly Constituency of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, where a by-election will be held on September 5.

Chaudhury, who is also a CPIM MLA, wrote a letter to Tripura CEO Puneet Agarwal alleging that “On August 20, 2023, a meeting of the All Tripura Madrasa Teachers Association (ATMTA) was held in Kamalnagar under the 20-Boxanagar Assembly Constituency.”

He claimed, “Md Tofazzal Hussain, a BJP candidate from this constituency, not only attended the meeting, but he also addressed the Madrassa Teachers, advocating the secular character of the BJP and appealing to them to vote for him. In the image, Md Tofazzal Husain, BJP candidate, is seen addressing the teachers’ gathering.”

The letter further states that the ruling BJP itself reportedly arranged this meeting of the Madrasa Teachers as part of its election campaign.

“These Madrasa teachers are purely government employees, and many of them may be deployed for election duty. For the fairness of the election, these government employees cannot be mobilized for election campaigning by any party”, he wrote.

He further added, “However, the BJP, being the incumbent in Tripura, is so brazen that it feels proud of flouting all the provisions of the MCC. As the poll date approaches, we apprehend that the desperation of the ruling BJP to violate the election code will escalate. I request you to ask for an explanation from the BJP candidate and take necessary measures to enforce the MCC on the BJP.”