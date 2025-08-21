Guwahati: Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Hrishikesh Hazarika visited the vast areas of farmland affected by elephants and monkeys in Assam’s Jorhat district on Wednesday to assess the situation.

“The report will be forwarded for further action by the district authorities,” Hazarika said.

Vast stretches of farmland in Neul Gaon and Lalit Chapori, under the Elengmora Agriculture Circle of Jorhat district, have come under severe stress after repeated raids by wild elephants and monkeys, leaving farmers shaken and their crops badly damaged.

During his visit, Hazarika interacted with local farmers, observed the extent of the damage, and held detailed discussions with villagers on strategies to safeguard their lives and livelihoods.

“The situation is extremely alarming. Almost half of my paddy field was trampled overnight,” said a distressed farmer, pointing at flattened stalks of rice.

Another villager remarked, “We are helpless against such large herds. We need both immediate relief and long-term measures.”

Officials highlighted that human-elephant conflict has intensified due to shrinking forest cover and habitat loss.

“The elephants are not our enemies. They are victims of rapid habitat degradation. We need community-level vigilance and preventive planning,” said ADO Hazarika while addressing the gathering.

During the review, the agriculture officer urged villagers to form joint watch groups, use solar fencing, and adopt eco-friendly deterrents to reduce risks.

“Awareness and collective action are the keys to mitigating such challenges,” he added.

Environmentalists argue that the incident reflects a wider ecological imbalance.

“This isn’t just a farmers’ problem; it’s a climate and conservation issue. Unless we restore elephant corridors and ensure coexistence, such incidents will only increase,” commented a Guwahati-based conservationist.

For the villagers of Neul Gaon and Lalit Chapori, however, the immediate concern remains survival.

“We respect the elephants, but who will feed our families if this continues?” questioned an elderly farmer, his voice heavy with uncertainty.

Calls are growing for a coordinated effort between the forest department, agricultural agencies, and local communities to address the escalating human-elephant conflict in Upper Assam.