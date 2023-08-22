GUWAHATI: Formal talks between representatives of the government of India (GoI) and the NSCN-IM over the vexed Naga political issue are likely to resume on August 26, an HT report stated.

However, sources stated that dates for resuming formal talks between the NSCN-IM and the GoI are yet to be finalised.

Sources informed that the August 21 ‘informal’ meeting between GoI interlocutor AK Mishra and NSCN-IM general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, laid a platform for formal resumption of talks between the two sides.

These fresh round of talks between the NSCN-IM and the GoI are expected to break the deadlock in talks over the Muivah-led outfit’s refusal to compromise on its demand for a separate flag and constitution.

The HT report further stated, as claimed by sources, that “the two sides had made significant progress, particularly on NSCN-IM’s demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution”.

Earlier, NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah had said the government of India (GoI) had officially acknowledged the issue of integration of all Naga areas as a legitimate right of the Nagas.

“This Framework Agreement is our legacy. We must defend what we have achieved with our own sweat and blood,” Muivah stressed.

On separate Naga flag and constitution, Muivah, who is leading the NSCN-IM in talks with the government of India, said these are “naturally inseparable” from the sovereignty of a people.