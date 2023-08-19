Guwahati: As the violence in Manipur continues, the NSCN-IM has denied allegations that it sold firearms to insurgents in the state.

The allegations were made in a viral video, in which a cadre of the NSCN-IM claimed to have sold five arms and ammunition, including AK weapons, to a Meitei outfit.

The NSCN-IM said that the cadre in the video, H Khosiivei Lovingson, is a rookie private soldier who has been missing since August 7.

The group said that Lovingson is a “dubious character” and a “habitual liar” who has violated the integrity of a soldier.

The outfit also said that the video is a “premeditated and pre-planned” attempt to provoke communal antagonism and create a hostile environment between the Kukis and Meiteis in Manipur.

The group said that it is “beyond credible sense” that a mere private soldier on leave could have access to such illicit arms dealings.

The NSCN-IM has called for an investigation into the matter and has said that it will take action against anyone found to be involved in the sale of firearms.

The allegations against the NSCN-IM come at a time when the state of Manipur is already facing a number of challenges, including ethnic clashes.

In the video, which reportedly was shot by security forces, the cadre that that five weapons were sold to the Meitei outfits for around Rs 1 lakh-15 lakh.