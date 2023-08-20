AIZAWL: Mamit Truck Owners’ Association (MTOA) has called for a complete shutdown of operations in Mamit town of Mizoram on Monday (August 21).

The call for shutdown of operations by the truckers’ body in Mizoram was given to register its protest against dilapidated road condition in Mamit town.

The MTOA also demanded repair of a bailey bridge in the area.

The association demanded that a bailey bridge over Teirei between Darlak and Bawngva be repaired to sustain full load.

It also demanded that a concrete bridge be constructed to replace the Bailey bridge soon.

It demanded the government to reconstruct national highway-44A from Darlak to Tuidam and Mamit to Bairabi road in Mizoram.

The association further demanded the Mizoram government to allow plying of heavy vehicles on the national highway (existing Tuidam road).