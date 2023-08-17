AIZAWL: Mizoram police seized 2.330 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets and arrested two persons from Tripura for possessing the contraband.

The arrests were made on Thursday (August 17) morning, informed Mizoram police.

The two accused have been identified as Sourabh Nath (34) and Nur Ahmed (39).

Both the accused arrested by the Mizoram police hail from North Tripura.

The contraband was seized by Aizawl District Special Branch (DSB) team at Dawrpui new market in the heart of Aizawl in Mizoram.

Also read: Mizoram: Two from Assam arrested with heroin and meth in Serchhip

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Mizoram police added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mizoram police also arrested two Assam residents for possessing over 500 grams of heroin and 5.32 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets in Serchhip district.