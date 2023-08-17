Guwahati: Two persons from Assam’s Karimganj district were arrested in Serchhip district in Mizoram for possessing a substantial quantity of heroin and Methamphetamine, police said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, patrolling party East Lungdar police in Serchhip district intercepted a suspiciously moving vehicle on Tuesday, the statement said.

Also read: Assam: Flood situation improves but 13000 people still affected

548.15 grams of heroin concealed in 39 soap cases and 5.32 kilograms (50,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were recovered and seized from the vehicle, it said.

Two peddlers identified as MD Ekbal Hussain (21) and Sayad Uddin (27), both from Karimganj district in Assam have been arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

Also Read: Assam: President Droupadi approves delimitation notification

The two accused were booked under section 21(c)/22(c)/29/25 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, it said.

Further investigation is on to ascertain the forward and backward linkage of the case, the statement added.