Aizawl: A team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department seized Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations in east Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Wednesday.

While two persons from Assam and Tripura were arrested in one operation for possessing the contraband, there was no arrest in the other operation, an Assam Rifles official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the combined team of Assam Rifles and the excise department seized 94,940 tablets of Methamphetamine at the Mualkawi area in Champhai.

Two persons identified as Rostum Ali Laskar (32), a resident of Hailakandi in Assam and Jantu Das (45) from Tripura’s Bamutia were arrested for possessing contraband worth Rs. 28. 48 crore, the official said.

In another operation, the combined team also seized 87,720 tablets of Methamphetamine worth over Rs. 26.31 crore at Khuangleng in the same district.

The entire consignment worth over 54.79 crore and the two accused were handed over to the excise department the same day, the official said.

Assam Rifles has so far recovered narcotics worth Rs 666 crores during the current year.