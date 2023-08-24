NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah has summoned Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and the state’s BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi to New Delhi.

The union home minister is likely to meet Manipur CM Biren Singh, his cabinet colleagues and state’s BJP chief A Sharda Devi on Thursday (August 24).

This meeting holds immense significance as it comes just days before the assembly session in Manipur.

The Manipur assembly session is slated to begin on August 29.

The opposition parties in Manipur, especially the Congress, is expected to corner the Biren Singh-led BJP government over the ongoing ethnic clashes and violence in the state.

On Wednesday (August 24), Manipur CM Biren Singh had claimed that the governments – both at the Centre and in Manipur – are trying to bring about a political solution to end the ongoing ethnic clashes and violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 150 people have lost their lives in the violence and thousands others were displaced in the nearly four-month long violence in Manipur.

The Manipur CM said that a political solution would be reached soon for restoration of complete peace and normalcy in the strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

“The Manipur government has been putting in every possible effort to restore peace and normalcy in the state,” said CM Biren Singh.