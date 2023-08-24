NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to meet leaders of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) from Manipur on Thursday (August 24).

According to sources, the meeting between the COCOMI leaders and union home minister Amit Shah is slated to take place at around 8pm on Thursday (August 24).

A 15-member delegation of the COCOMI is likely to meet Amit Shah, after the union home minister called on the organisation’s leadership for a meeting, sources informed.

It may be mentioned here that the COCOMI is an umbrella body of various civil society organisations from the Northeast state of Manipur.

Earlier, the COCOMI had announced boycott of the Biren Singh-led Manipur government for failing to control the violence in the state.

The COCOMI, on August 8, had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in resolving the crisis in Manipur.

The COCOMI, in the memorandum, had demanded extermination of “foreign (illegal immigrants) Chin-Kuki narco-terrorism” in Manipur.

It also reiterated its stand against the demand for a separate administration, as raised by the Kuki community in Manipur.

The COCOMI also demanded implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur with 1951 as the base year.