IMPHAL: A man was found dead with multiple bullet injuries on his torso along the international border (IB) with Myanmar near Moreh in Manipur.

This was informed by official sources on Wednesday (August 23).

Besides bullet injuries on his body, the man also bore several injury marks on his neck.

His body was found at the riverbed of Lokchao (India) and Maklang (Myanmar), a tributary of the Chinwin (Ningthi in Manipuri) river of Myanmar on Tuesday, sources said.

The body of the killed person was picked up by the Myanmarese police on Wednesday.

The identity of the killed individual – whether an Indian national or Myanmar national – is yet to be ascertained, the sources added.

The brutal and ‘unprecedented’ incident that took place along the Indo-Myanmar border has prompted the Indian security forces to issue a “high alert”.

The Indian authorities have also sought cooperation with its counterpart in Myanmar to find more details of the dead man at the earliest.