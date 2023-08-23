DIMAPUR: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio proposed to regulate the handloom and textile sector in the state.

Addressing an inter-departmental meeting on the promotion of handloom, textiles, and Naga designs at the chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima on Wednesday (August 23), Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio called for establishment of a structured framework to regulate the textile industry within the state, with government facilitation of logistical support, expertise through training, and coherent marketing policies.

Proposing the creation of a state-level body for the purpose, he emphasised its role in approving and overseeing the use of traditional designs for commercial purposes while ensuring quality control.

The Nagaland chief minister highlighted the significance of the Naga culture, traditions, and vibrant traditional attire.

Stressing the necessity to safeguard and advance these elements, he underlined the distinctiveness of cultural and traditional designs that adorn Naga attire, garnering global intrigue.

Also read: Nagaland: Centre acknowledged integration of all Naga areas as legitimate right of Nagas: NSCN-IM’s Muivah

While preserving cultural heritage is pivotal, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio stressed the importance of aligning with modern demands and adapting products to market needs.

He also called for professionalism in production to maintain competitiveness in terms of quality and pricing across the nation.

Nagaland minister for women resource development and horticulture Salhoutuonuo Kruse called for creating an environment conducive to designer creativity.

Adviser to industries and commerce department Hekani Jakhalu stressed the need for a comprehensive textile policy and a digital portal for weaver data.

She also underscored the need for skill development, infrastructure enhancement for marketing, and collaboration with textile experts.

Nagaland chief secretary J Alam raised concern over low weaver wages, suggesting a wage policy with a minimum wage determination.

He said technical support groups and experts are essential for development of the sector, along with generic branding to protect and promote Nagaland’s unique identity.