KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has urged the BJP-led central government to bring about an inclusive and acceptable solution to the vexed Naga political issue at the earliest.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio made this appeal to the central government while delivering his Independence Day speech in Kohima on Tuesday (August 15).

The Nagaland CM urged the central government and all stakeholders involved in the Naga political talks to exhibit a greater sense of urgency towards bringing an inclusive and acceptable solution.

It may be mentioned here that talks over the Naga political issue are likely to get resumed in New Delhi later this month.

The Nagaland CM also stated that his government remains deeply committed to an early solution of the Naga political issue.

Furthermore, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio expressed concerns over ongoing violence in neighbouring Manipur.

“I can’t help but talk about the very disturbing situation that prevails in our neighbouring state of Manipur,” said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

He said: “We continue to remain deeply concerned of the human atrocities committed and of large scale vandalism and arson of places of worship, particularly churches, in Manipur.”

“We pray for good sense, peace and harmony to return, and fervently appeal to all the communities and groups in Manipur to give peace a chance and take urgent steps to resolve their differences amicably,” he added.